Why NASA Is Going To Crash A $330m Spacecraft On Purpose

It's formed the basis of major sci-fi thriller plots for years. An asteroid is on its way to Earth, we're all going to die, and the only thing that can save us is some brilliant scientists or Bruce Willis with a nuke or something. While DART may cost more than a retired action star's standard movie fee, it is also far more expendable. If the results are what scientists expect, it may also be the best money Earth has ever spent.

It is hoped that DART will affect the orbit of the 163-meter wide asteroid it is targeting — pushing it closer to Didymos, the larger astronomical body it is currently orbiting. Dimorphos currently takes around 12 hours to orbit Didymos, and NASA's scientists hope the impact will nudge the smaller asteroid close enough to shorten that orbit by several minutes. NASA believes we have the technology to target, hit, and move asteroids. DART is a test of that capability and will prove humans can hit asteroids in the first place, as well as provide real data on the effects of those impacts. NASA says that Dimorphos orbits Didymos far slower than its parent asteroid orbits the sun. As a result, the organization believes it can use telescopes to get an accurate measurement of the impact's effects. The results will then "validate and improve scientific computer models critical to predicting the effectiveness of the kinetic impact as a reliable method for asteroid deflection."

When coupled with technology that could spot potential hazards decades before they could threaten our planet, DART could be a game changer. Even a small shift in course far enough away could turn a direct asteroid hit on Earth into a wide miss.