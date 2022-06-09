How Much Would It Cost To Actually Live In Space?

Life in space isn't just reserved for astronauts, it's quite plausible for regular public citizens too, as long as they have at least eight figures in the bank, that is. It's no surprise that living in space costs a pretty penny, considering the price of baggage alone can already reach millions of dollars. SpaceX is charging $4.57 million to carry payloads of up to 1,830 pounds. If you want to take all the comforts of home with you, however, United Launch Alliance is offering to bring up to 41,750 pounds worth of cargo to space for a whopping $109 million.

Sure, civilian astronauts could reduce costs by simply traveling light, but that doesn't exactly make travel expenses any cheaper. For starters, Virgin Galactic previously charged $250,000 per head, and that's just for traveling to the edge of space, not actually living beyond those borders, not to mention that pricing was only limited to the first batch of tickets as well — the price is now closer to $450,000. For those who want to travel to space and actually live there for long, well, it gets a lot more expensive than that.