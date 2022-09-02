Microsoft Finally Reveals Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family Details

Microsoft finally spilled the beans about the upcoming Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family program. Instead of paying for more than one Game Pass subscription, one for each of the accounts used in your family circle or friend group, you will soon be able to grab some savings and only pay for a single pass. However, there are some restrictions in place that mean not everyone might be able to take advantage of this new offer. Perhaps more importantly, this is only the beginning, so it will take a while until everyone can participate.

Xbox Game Pass makes for a nice alternative to buying games — instead of splurging on certain titles, you get access to many as long as you pay a monthly subscription. New titles are added regularly, although Xbox takes some out every month. Microsoft competes against Sony, which also offers a similar service through the PlayStation Plus program. Introducing Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family could potentially give Microsoft an edge in this particular competition.

The Game Pass membership normally costs $14.99 per month. The Friends & Family plan, when fully operational, will bump that price up, but splitting it among five players means that each one will only have to pay a small amount. The new Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family will include all of the benefits of the Ultimate membership, including online play, access to Xbox Live, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and even the PC Game Pass for cross-platform gameplay.