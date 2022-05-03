Xbox Game Pass Kicks Off May 2022 With Indies And Sports Games

Xbox has just announced a list of new titles coming to the Xbox Game Pass platform in May 2022, and there are some interesting gems for you to take a peek at, including "NBA 2K22." Two games are already available, with seven more to be released throughout the month. Several titles also received game updates or DLC content, and the three games will receive goodies that will be available to Xbox subscribers for free. Unfortunately, bundled with the exciting news of new arrivals, Microsoft slipped in the information that seven games will be leaving the library soon, including some fan favorites like the iconic "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas."

Despite the grim news of seven titles departing from the platform in May, there's more to be excited about, with sports games and indie titles set to release shortly. "NBA 2K22" is probably the biggest title that Xbox wants its subscribers hyped about, and it's available right now. The game emulates real NBA and WNBA environments and is essentially the FIFA of basketball, with authentic teams and players for you to choose from during your gameplay. Players will be allowed to build their dream team, including current players and past players, or pick a player whose career they want to follow from start to finish.

The other title that's available right away is "Loot River," a procedurally generated dungeon crawler. The game's graphics provide a bit of a throwback to the days of old, but they also make for a fresh take on the pixelated-graphics genre. In "Loot River," you'll be able to explore vast dungeons, fight monsters, level up, and try and try again until that rare piece of loot makes it into your hands.