Playing Elden Ring With This Fisher Price Controller Mod Looks As Weird As It Sounds

Have you ever imagined a toddler playing "Elden Ring?" It's not that it's impossible, it's just that it's very ill-advised. "Elden Ring" is hardly a child-friendly title, and it's difficult enough to frustrate most adults. However, as proven by Twitch gamer and modder Rudeism, you can, indeed, play "Elden Ring" with the Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Controller, made for babies and toddlers aged 6-36 months. Rudeism managed to successfully mod the device so as to copycat a fully-functioning Xbox game controller. Rudeism showed off his achievement by recording himself walking around in "Elden Ring" accompanied by the cheerful sounds made by the Fisher-Price controller. It's a priceless sight — but if you'd want to make one for yourself, be prepared to make a bit of a gameplay sacrifice.

Rudeism has been reporting on his modding journey via Twitter, from the very first hiccups to the moment when the controller was fully done, ready, and functional. By itself, the cute Fisher-Price device is not actually a controller. It's a toy with buttons that light up and emit happy sounds, such as, "1, 2, 3, 4, up goes your score" — but it doesn't have a physical port for power or connectivity that'd allow your toddler to play any actual games. That, in itself, is not at all surprising, since it's meant to be a learning device and not a gaming tool. However, in a true "hold my beer" fashion, Rudeism turned this baby's plaything into an Xbox controller clone.