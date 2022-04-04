Elden Ring Damageless Run Has To Be Seen To Be Believed

Can you imagine beating "Elden Ring" in three hours without taking any damage whatsoever? Us neither, but it actually happened. Twitch streamer Seki managed to achieve that impressive feat, completing the entire game without taking damage even once. The streamer recorded the journey and uploaded it on his YouTube channel for the world to see, admire, and applaud the boundless patience it must have taken. Spoiler alert: he didn't just get lucky on his very first try. Any "Elden Ring" fan, as well as anyone who has ever played a "Dark Souls" game, knows the dreaded "You Died" screen. Two words, written in red letters, over a dark background. Two words that may make you want to throw your controller at the screen as you scream loudly enough for your neighbors to begin to wonder just what is going on at your place. "Dark Souls" games are typically as amazing as they are frustrating, and "Elden Ring", while it brings a lot of quality-of-life improvements, is no different in that regard.

In short: you shouldn't play this game if redoing something over and over is not fun for you. No one breezes through the game without getting stuck on a boss, or even just a particular zone, now and then. Learning the movements needed to avoid damage and finally win takes time, patience, and resilience. Seki must have an endless supply of all three, because not only did he manage to beat "Elden Ring" without taking any damage, he first spent 130 hours practicing to finally hit that perfect run.