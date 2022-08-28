The Next Apple Watch Pro Could Tip The Balance Again

Samsung's debut of its first pro smartwatch definitely polarized wearables fans. Some consumers may not like its larger size, but the promise of a significantly longer battery life for a Wear OS device is hard to ignore. Of course, Samsung isn't the only big name that was rumored to launch an ultra-rugged smartwatch designed for people living life to the extreme — it simply preempted Apple, which is expected to launch an Apple Watch Pro model that may have an Extreme suffix at its event in early September. Apple's first super-durable and longer-lasting smartwatch might make headlines this year, but one source claims that it will be next year's model that will make heads turn instead.

The Apple Watch Pro, previously known as the Apple Watch Extreme, has been circling the rumor mill for quite some time. The alleged model has been rumored as an even more premium version of what is already a pricey smartwatch, one that will supposedly come with a larger size and longer battery life. It's not a coincidence that those are the same traits that set the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro apart from its normal sibling.

This Pro smartwatch is expected to appeal only to a small subset of the Apple Watch audience; it's specifically designed for more sporty wearers who don't want to wear an obviously sporty smartwatch, at least according to the leaks. The anticipated model's larger size, however, could turn off some interested buyers, which again limits its reach. More importantly, this year's inaugural model might not even have much to offer compared to the regular Apple Watch.