Apple Watch Pro May Not Have These Much-Awaited Sensors

It seems we're in for a treat with some interesting newcomers in the smartwatch market scheduled to launch this year. Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy Watch 5 next month, which could mark its permanent departure from its iconic rotating bezel. Google, of course, will finally bring its very first smartwatch to the market, with a design that could put the Pixel Watch on people's radars. And then there's the Apple Watch Pro, which could usher in the first change in the company's smartwatch line in a very long time. But while this more rugged incarnation of the Apple Watch might indeed bring a few new things to the table, one tipster suggests that it may appeal only to a small subset of Apple Watch users and fans.

The Apple Watch Pro, if that will really be its name, has consistently been tipped as larger than any other Apple Watch released to date. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman backs up this claim (via 9to5Mac), saying that its screen will be 7% larger and have a "fresh look." But while he notes that this will be the first time Apple introduces a design change in four years (assuming the rumor pans out), it won't be the big one that some have expected or hoped for.

The fabled Apple Watch variant will definitely not be circular if that was ever a possibility, at least according to the new report, but it also reportedly won't have the flat edges that have been rumored since last year. The model is said to retain the same basic rectangular shape with rounded edges, just like any other Apple Watch in existence. It will allegedly be made from titanium, the reporter says, to meet those extra-rugged requirements.