Sonos' Next Speaker Leaks With Some Surprising Changes

According to the report, Sonos' Optimo 2 is packed with advanced tech that could make it a far more central speaker in any Sonos household. It looks like this model is designed to replace the two-year-old Sonos Five, which is itself a successor to the much older Sonos Play:5. The Verge noted that the speaker's outer chassis is a work-in-progress, but the insides are likely to include "twice as much" RAM and up to eight times as much storage space than the Sonos Five.

You generally can't have a great-sounding speaker without high-quality drivers, and it looks like there are several drivers positioned around the interior of the Optimo 2 facing in all directions, giving it an omnidirectional sound field. The leak notes that one driver is apparently positioned upward as well, making it possible to fill the entire room with noise if you choose to place the speaker on the first floor of a two-story room, such as one with a mezzanine floor. Regardless, it sounds like the Optimo 2 will support Dolby Atmos audio, potentially making it a powerful addition to any entertainment center. In addition to Wi-Fi network support, it's set to also include support for Bluetooth playback and even USB-C line-in audio. The model will reportedly also work with Sonos Voice Control.

Currently, there are no concrete details about the price or release date, though it sounds like 2023 is a reasonable window to expect more details. The Verge estimates the Optimo 1 and 1 SL speakers, which were not given a closer look, may fit their own niche as inexpensive alternatives to the Optimo 2.