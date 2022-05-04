Sonos' New Budget Soundbar Just Got Its Name

It was a little less than two weeks ago that we first heard about Sonos' plans to launch a budget soundbar sometime in June 2022. The product — which did not have a name back then — was rumored to be priced around the $250 mark and was codenamed "Fury". Internally, the product was also referred to as the "model 26".

The source of this information was Chris Welch of The Verge who has had a fairly good track record of accurately predicting Sonos' upcoming launches. He not only shared 3D renders of the new Sonos soundbar — that were based on his memory of the photos he saw — but a laundry list of specifications for the as-yet-unofficial speaker.

Now, in an update, The Verge claims it has the official name of the soundbar. It'll apparently be marketed as the Sonos Ray, and offer a more affordable point of entry into what currently consists of two models intended for TV and movie audio.