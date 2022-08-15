The Xbox Vs PlayStation War Just Got A Crushing New Stat For Microsoft Fans

The war of public perception of greatness between Microsoft and Sony is never-ending, especially when it comes to their roles as creators of the gaming brands Xbox and PlayStation. Much the way PC gamers often tend to be either "Team AMD" or "Team NVIDIA," console gamers also have a tendency to pick Xbox or PlayStation and stick with it, generation after generation. Sony and Microsoft continue to release new iterations of Xbox and PlayStation every few years, only adding fuel to the flame with new features, supported games, and performance metrics. In the latest battle of this ongoing war, a new legal filing reveals that Sony has Microsoft beat in one devastating way: the number of consoles sold.

Xbox and PlayStation consoles compete against one another in various ways, including their paid subscription plans, and many players tend to swear by one or the other instead of getting both. That's not unreasonable at all — after all, these gaming consoles are expensive, and there are plenty of titles that offer cross-platform gameplay, such as "Fortnite," "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare," or "Apex Legends." Crossplay is increasingly important, and as it becomes more commonplace, gamers are less and less inclined to buy both an Xbox and a PlayStation. With that said, there are still some console-specific exclusives that might tempt a customer in the direction of Sony or Microsoft.

Whatever the reason, it seems that in the generation of consoles that included Xbox One and PS4, gamers were far more inclined to choose Sony than Microsoft. According to the aforementioned filing, Sony sold a lot more PlayStation 4 units than Microsoft did Xbox One.