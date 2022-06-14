Fortnite's Latest Update Serves Up The Grapple Glove
"Fortnite" has gone through a number of changes as of late. All the way back in March 2022, the game received its major Chapter 3, Season 2 update. If you aren't aware of the zeitgeist surrounding "Fortnite" and its fanbase, that update temporarily removed the controversial building mechanic from each of its main matchmaking modes — the most widely available gameplay modes for anyone looking to join a match with other players in short order.
Since then, the "Fortnite" building mechanic has returned to public matchmaking sessions in the form of Zero Build mode. But it seems like both modes retained the updated movement features, including sprinting and climbing, that arguably made "Fortnite" a slicker experience following the aforementioned Chapter 3, Season 2 update. Epic Games' flagship title is continuing to tighten (and expand upon) the full breadth of gameplay features across its competitive and creative modes with the recent arrival of Chapter 3, Season 3 — and as usual, a new update is about to shake things up all over again. Announced on June 14, update v21.00 expands "Fortnite" with a brand-new item that could change how players traverse and manipulate the battlefield to their own benefit.
How the Fortnite Grapple Glove works
At first appearance, it seems like the "Fortnite" Grapple Glove works similarly to the Spider-Man Web Shooters in that it gives you more versatility to swing across long distances. It's not too different from any other grappling hook in that sense, but it comes with a few extra tricks up its sleeve. Literally. As Epic Games describes the device, you can shoot the Grapple Glove's grappling hook at any "hard surface like a cliff, prop, or building," which implies that you can get creative about how you maneuver around the battlefield.
For instance, you could set a trap, then grapple hook your way out of danger. If you miss your shot, however, you get a small window of grace to correct your mistake. You can even power slide your way out of a faulty swing to charge up your Grapple Glove. If you want to swing even faster, you can build momentum for up to three swings, just don't stop until you drop. The Grapple Glove in "Fortnite" exists as a weapon in your hot bar, and likewise, it contains a limited number of charges. You can find them in any Grapple Glove Toolbox in "pink Grapple Stops" littered across the island.