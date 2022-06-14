Fortnite's Latest Update Serves Up The Grapple Glove

"Fortnite" has gone through a number of changes as of late. All the way back in March 2022, the game received its major Chapter 3, Season 2 update. If you aren't aware of the zeitgeist surrounding "Fortnite" and its fanbase, that update temporarily removed the controversial building mechanic from each of its main matchmaking modes — the most widely available gameplay modes for anyone looking to join a match with other players in short order.

Since then, the "Fortnite" building mechanic has returned to public matchmaking sessions in the form of Zero Build mode. But it seems like both modes retained the updated movement features, including sprinting and climbing, that arguably made "Fortnite" a slicker experience following the aforementioned Chapter 3, Season 2 update. Epic Games' flagship title is continuing to tighten (and expand upon) the full breadth of gameplay features across its competitive and creative modes with the recent arrival of Chapter 3, Season 3 — and as usual, a new update is about to shake things up all over again. Announced on June 14, update v21.00 expands "Fortnite" with a brand-new item that could change how players traverse and manipulate the battlefield to their own benefit.