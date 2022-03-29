Fortnite's No-Build Battle Royale Sticks Around In New Zero Build Mode

If you haven't been following any of the recent "Fortnite" news, Epic Games has completely reinvented the way that "Fortnite" is played, all in the span of a single update. Only two weeks ago, players in public matchmaking sessions could harvest materials and turn them into buildings on the map. With the introduction of "Zero Build" mode, there is no longer any point in standing in one spot and harvesting materials at all. This necessitated the second biggest change to "Fortnite," aside from the loss of build mode: a new rechargeable "Overshield" protective layer and vastly sped up player movement.

Previously, players couldn't sprint or powerslide their way across the map, but now that they can and Epic has expanded the map's size to accommodate them. The map itself needed to become more detailed to compensate for that expansion in size, and now there are all kinds of new things to see. The map features zeppelins, siege cannons, zip lines, tanks, and plenty of new locations to check out — such as the Synapse Station located on the southwest corner of the map. All of this is accessible via "Zero Build" mode, which takes the place of what used to be the "Fortnite" public matchmaking mode. For now, this is the new way to play "Fortnite," but builders can still find their favorite custom match types in the game mode menu.