What The Curiosity Rover Has Learned In Its First 10 Years On Mars

NASA's Curiosity rover has now been exploring Mars for over 10 years. The rover landed on the red planet on August 5, 2012, marking a new era of Mars exploration. Unlike previous NASA rovers like Spirit or Opportunity, which were relatively small and light, Curiosity was a new type of rover that was much bigger and heavier, coming in at about the size of a small car. Like its sibling rover Perseverance, Curiosity was designed to study the Martian environment, on the principle that if we can't (yet) bring pieces of Mars back to the lab to study, we should bring the lab to Mars.

For this reason, Curiosity is equipped with a huge variety of instruments, including cameras, spectrometers, radiation detectors, and sensors. These are used to study Martian rocks, dust, atmosphere, radiation, weather, and, of course, to capture beautiful images of this far-off planet. One of Curiosity's most important tools is called the Sample Analysis at Mars (SAM), which consists of three different spectrometers that are used to analyze the composition of samples taken by the rover.

This work has helped scientists learn about the current and past state of Mars, and it looks for organic compounds that are required for life — meaning it looks for some of the basic indications of whether there could ever have been life on the planet. Celebrating the rover's birthday, NASA shared an overview detailing some of the biggest accomplishments of SAM in Curiosity's first decade on Mars.