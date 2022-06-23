The Curiosity Rover Snapped Stunning Images Of Mars Landscapes Shaped By Water

Mars is dry and arid now, but millions of years ago it had water flowing across its surface in rivers and lakes, and it may even have looked a lot like Earth (via NASA). Even though that water is long gone, evidence of it remains in the rocks and surface features that are still visible on the Martian surface. NASA's Curiosity rover has snapped photos of structures in the Gale Crater that were formed by streams, adding to the scientific knowledge about the history of water on Mars.

The flakey rocks imaged using its Mast Camera are layered in a way that suggests they were formed in either a small pond or in the bed of a stream (via JPL). They were spotted as Curiosity moved from an area rich in clays at the base of a mountain called Mount Sharp and toward a region that is rich in sulfate, which is higher up the mountain. As the rover ascends the mountain, the types of rock it is seeing are changing — there's less evidence of lakes and more of smaller streams.

"We no longer see the lake deposits that we saw for years lower on Mount Sharp," said Curiosity project scientist Ashwin Vasavada. "Instead, we see lots of evidence of drier climates, like dry dunes that occasionally had streams running around them. That's a big change from the lakes that persisted for perhaps millions of years before."