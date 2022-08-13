Acura's Electric Car Vision For Performance EVs Won't Be Subtle

Acura, the luxury division of Honda, plans to go fully electric just like its parent company. It's no surprise considering Honda has invested $46.3 billion to expand in the EV market. By 2040, Honda says 100% of its vehicles will be electric, as reported by Reuters. We've already seen a preview of its first electric SUV that will be sold in North America.

The luxury and performance brand is not too far behind. Even though it's yet to sell an EV in the U.S. just like Honda, Acura has been unveiling all-electric prototypes for the past few years. In 2015, it unveiled an electric concept car at the Detroit Auto Show and we haven't heard about it since. However, Honda confirmed in 2021 that it's working on two Acura electric SUVs which will be designed on GM's Ultium platform. It also revealed two mysterious electric sports cars in April 2022, and we think one of them could be an all-electric NSX.

Now Acura has given us another glimpse of its upcoming electric vehicle in the near future.