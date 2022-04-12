Honda Reveals Plans For Two Electrified Sports Cars
Japanese automaker Honda unveiled its future electrification and business strategies in a press release this week. The automaker plans to be a source of "power" and realize "the joy and freedom of mobility" by launching no less than 30 new EV models globally by 2030. Honda is investing 5 trillion yen ($39.7 billion) to accelerate its all-electric assault, and 43 billion yen ($342 million) to develop its newest array of solid-state EV batteries. Furthermore, Honda has created a new Business Development Operations department to fast-track the synergy between the company's electrified products and services, including cars, motorcycles, and power products.
Honda was previously targeting EV-only sales in North America by 2040. But as the European Union revealed tighter new emissions standards in the European Green Deal in 2021, Honda changed its tone. Soon after, Honda announced a team-up with American legacy carmaker General Motors in debuting an all-electric Prologue SUV and an Acura electric SUV by 2024, with both vehicles utilizing GM's Ultium battery-electric architecture.
However, the biggest news is the imminent arrival of two new Honda electric sports cars. The announcement didn't come as a surprise as we knew something's brewing when Honda/Acura debuted the 2022 NSX Type S at Monterey Car Week last year.
Acura NSX EV: Taking center stage
The second-generation Acura NSX sports hybrid is bidding adieu this 2022, and only 300 units of the NSX Type S will make it stateside. However, Acura's vice president and brand officer, Jon Ikeda, made the bittersweet moment lighter by hinting at the future of the brand's iconic sports car, saying, "NSX is an incredible success story for Acura, leading to the reestablishment of Acura as a performance brand and setting the stage for the return of Type S."
Apart from a single teaser image of two concepts draped in mysterious covers, no details regarding Honda/Acura's newest sports cars were made available. But then again, we're pretty sure one is the brand's incoming flagship sports car, an all-electric NSX. On the other hand, the other is what Honda calls a "specialty model" and could hint at an electric S2000 sports car – or it could be the revival of Honda's Prelude Coupe.
Honda has yet to announce the debut dates of its newest all-electric performance cars, and we're confident more details will emerge in the coming years. For the moment, the 2022 Acura NSX Type S has the performance merits to quench your need for speed with its retuned 3.5-liter V6 twin-turbocharged gasoline engine and three electric motors, collectively pumping out 600 horsepower and 492 pound-feet of torque.
On the road to launching 30 new electric vehicles by 2030, future Honda vehicles will adopt the carmaker's new e: Architecture, a new EV platform that combines hardware and software, by 2026. And by 2027, Honda could be on its way to launching a unique portfolio of affordable electric vehicles in cooperation with General Motors. Honda promises its affordable EVs will have similar prices and range numbers as existing gas-powered vehicles.