Honda Reveals Plans For Two Electrified Sports Cars

The second-generation Acura NSX sports hybrid is bidding adieu this 2022, and only 300 units of the NSX Type S will make it stateside. However, Acura's vice president and brand officer, Jon Ikeda, made the bittersweet moment lighter by hinting at the future of the brand's iconic sports car, saying, "NSX is an incredible success story for Acura, leading to the reestablishment of Acura as a performance brand and setting the stage for the return of Type S."

Apart from a single teaser image of two concepts draped in mysterious covers, no details regarding Honda/Acura's newest sports cars were made available. But then again, we're pretty sure one is the brand's incoming flagship sports car, an all-electric NSX. On the other hand, the other is what Honda calls a "specialty model" and could hint at an electric S2000 sports car – or it could be the revival of Honda's Prelude Coupe.

Honda has yet to announce the debut dates of its newest all-electric performance cars, and we're confident more details will emerge in the coming years. For the moment, the 2022 Acura NSX Type S has the performance merits to quench your need for speed with its retuned 3.5-liter V6 twin-turbocharged gasoline engine and three electric motors, collectively pumping out 600 horsepower and 492 pound-feet of torque.

On the road to launching 30 new electric vehicles by 2030, future Honda vehicles will adopt the carmaker's new e: Architecture, a new EV platform that combines hardware and software, by 2026. And by 2027, Honda could be on its way to launching a unique portfolio of affordable electric vehicles in cooperation with General Motors. Honda promises its affordable EVs will have similar prices and range numbers as existing gas-powered vehicles.