The Story Behind Estrema's 2,000 Horsepower Electric Hypercar

The name Fulminea itself means "lightning fast" and is a play on both the car's incredible level of performance and its electrical power source. The company's crest features the colors of the Italian flag, and the cars featured in Estrema's promotional pictures are all painted Azzurro Savoia, or "Savoy Blue" — a color you'll also find Italy's sports team clad in. Estrema is a true Italian company at its heart and that heritage seeps into everything it does. SlashGear spoke to Gianfranco Pizzuto, the company's founder and CEO, to get an in-depth picture of the upcoming hypercar. It turns out that creating a true Italian vehicle was the core focus from day one. Pizzuto says:

"Some of the best designs of all time were made in Italy in the '60s. You look at the Lamborghini Miura, or the Alfa Romeo 33, or the Ferrari GTO, and any of these cars are considered to be the most beautiful cars in the world. If you want to purchase one, you need very deep pockets. I would say that we took the heritage of the design proportions and lines of the Italian sportscars of the '60s.

I told my designers that I wanted the car to be immediately recognized as an Italian sportscar and the benchmarks were the cars I've mentioned before. I think that you can easily find some similar design lines in our today's Fulminea. As a child, these were the cars I was dreaming about."

Pizzuto also has another Italian company in his sights while looking to Estrema's future, believing that one day his hypercar manufacturer will be on par with Pagani, another lauded Italian manufacturer.