Unplugged Performance will sell you a brand-new Tesla Model S with the S-Apex package. It's typically a $50,000 or upwards package that does not include the price of a donor Model S. Considering a base 2022 Tesla Model S dual-motor AWD variant starts at about $110,000, the S-Apex package will skyrocket the price to about $160,000. If you have a Tesla Model S Plaid, your bank account will be about $200,000 less after the upgrades — not too shabby for a five-seat electric family sedan.

The tuner has a long list of similar upgrades for other Tesla EVs like the Model 3, Model X, and Model Y, and they could also sell you a brand-new, bespoke Tesla of choice. Given that the S-Apex package is custom-built for the client, the amount of upgrades you can get depends on the depth of your pockets and imagination. But for ordinary folks, $200k is big money for an electric car.

Unplugged Performance

But if you think $200k is the most you can spend on a new Tesla, you probably haven't heard of Russian luxury brand Caviar. The company started in 2011 with the world's first jewelry smartphone and is the pioneer of jewelry art for phones, gaming consoles, sneakers, and more.