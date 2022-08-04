Apple's Big iPadOS Update Could Be Delayed

This year we've witnessed several smartphone brands breaking old traditions. A few examples of this include Samsung, which formally ditched the Note series in favor of a well-rounded S23 lineup, and OnePlus, which gave up its trademark alert slider on the brand new OnePlus 10T. Another company that follows a set tradition of launch cycles and software updates is Apple. And if we are to believe fresh reports coming in from a usually trustworthy source, Apple may join the list of companies that deviated from a set pattern in 2022. In this instance, the company will likely make a major change to the rollout schedule for iPadOS 16 for its iPad lineup.

Apple has, for years, followed a pattern of releasing the stable versions of iOS and iPadOS on the same day — usually in September every year. This pattern is likely to change in 2022. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple execs are mulling over delaying the release of iPadOS 16 by a month in 2022.

If true, this would mean that iPad users across the globe would not be able to upgrade to the stable build of iPadOS 16 before October 2022. Gurman's sources have indicated that Apple would go ahead with the release of iOS 16 as per tradition, which means iPhone users will be largely unaffected by this change.