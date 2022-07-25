OnePlus 10T Revealed In Full Ahead Of The Launch Next Week

Less than a week ago, OnePlus confirmed the global launch of a new flagship-grade smartphone called the OnePlus 10T. OnePlus used its social media handles and official discussion forums to announce that the new device would be unveiled to the world on August 3, 2022. The launch invite — scheduled to take place in New York — also showed a partial image of the device alongside the launch event timings. In typical fashion, OnePlus stopped short of revealing key details about the device, seemingly wanting to reserve the juicier bits for launch day.

While all this was happening, the past few days saw a steady stream of leaks surrounding another smartphone called the OnePlus Ace Pro. On July 22, a popular and usually trustworthy Chinese leaker claimed that OnePlus would market an upcoming smartphone as the OnePlus Ace Pro. Two days later, OnePlus China confirmed that it would launch the OnePlus Ace Pro on August 3. If you recall, August 3 just so happens to be the same day OnePlus intends to launch the OnePlus 10T. Needless to say, we can say with some degree of confidence that the OnePlus Ace Pro and the OnePlus 10T are different names for what is effectively the same device.

While OnePlus' global marketing team has chosen to reveal precious little about the OnePlus 10T, the company's Chinese team seems to be in a different mode altogether. With well over a week left for the OnePlus Ace's launch, most of the phone's spec sheet is live on OnePlus' Chinese language website. In fact, the OnePlus Ace Pro is even being teased on OnePlus' online store.