OnePlus 10T Revealed In Full Ahead Of The Launch Next Week
Less than a week ago, OnePlus confirmed the global launch of a new flagship-grade smartphone called the OnePlus 10T. OnePlus used its social media handles and official discussion forums to announce that the new device would be unveiled to the world on August 3, 2022. The launch invite — scheduled to take place in New York — also showed a partial image of the device alongside the launch event timings. In typical fashion, OnePlus stopped short of revealing key details about the device, seemingly wanting to reserve the juicier bits for launch day.
While all this was happening, the past few days saw a steady stream of leaks surrounding another smartphone called the OnePlus Ace Pro. On July 22, a popular and usually trustworthy Chinese leaker claimed that OnePlus would market an upcoming smartphone as the OnePlus Ace Pro. Two days later, OnePlus China confirmed that it would launch the OnePlus Ace Pro on August 3. If you recall, August 3 just so happens to be the same day OnePlus intends to launch the OnePlus 10T. Needless to say, we can say with some degree of confidence that the OnePlus Ace Pro and the OnePlus 10T are different names for what is effectively the same device.
While OnePlus' global marketing team has chosen to reveal precious little about the OnePlus 10T, the company's Chinese team seems to be in a different mode altogether. With well over a week left for the OnePlus Ace's launch, most of the phone's spec sheet is live on OnePlus' Chinese language website. In fact, the OnePlus Ace Pro is even being teased on OnePlus' online store.
OnePlus 10T: What the latest leaks reveal
Thanks to this official launch page for the Oneplus Ace Pro, we can expect the OnePlus 10T to look like the device in the image posted above. The photos show that the handset features a triple camera setup at the rear, with a triple camera module reminiscent of the one we saw on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. You will almost immediately notice the lack of Hasselblad branding on the device. Further corroborating this is the fact that OnePlus, in a detailed camera deep dive, confirmed that the OnePlus 10T will not get the Hasselblad customizations.
This deep dive further confirms that the OnePlus 10T will use Sony's 50MP IMX766 sensor for the main camera and that it will feature OIS and EIS as well. Like its more expensive sibling, the OnePlus 10T also supports capture in 10-bit color. OnePlus does not reveal the camera resolution for the two other sensors but does confirm that the rest of the cameras will include an ultrawide angle camera with a 119.9-degree field of view, and a depth sensor. We have previously discussed the likelihood of the ultrawide camera using a 16MP sensor, while the depth sensor could make do with a 2MP sensor. The camera deep drive also talks about a new feature called the Image Clarity Engine (ICE), which claims to improve the photo-taking capability of the OnePlus 10T thanks to a revised algorithm.
No more OnePlus alert slider?
Now that you've seen images of the OnePlus 10 Ace Pro/OnePlus 10T, it is evident that this device does not appear to have one of OnePlus' most distinguishing features — the dedicated alert slider. OnePlus has been removing the alert slider on several of its lower-priced devices for a while now, and it seems this time around, the move seems to have caught up to one of its affordable flagships.
In China, the OnePlus 10 Ace Pro seems to come in two color options which would likely be the case with the OnePlus 10T. The software part would be where these two devices would differ to some extent. While it is confirmed that the OnePlus 10T will get OxygenOS 13, the OnePlus Ace Pro will run a China-specific version of OPPO's ColorOS instead.
The translated Chinese launch poster of the OnePlus Ace Pro refers to the OnePlus Ace Pro as "the new benchmark for performance." In addition, a carousel on the website confirms that the phone will come powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Another confirmed feature on the OnePlus Ace Pro/OnePlus 10T is a 120Hz display. While OnePlus Ace's landing page talks about fast charging, we still do not know if the phone will indeed feature support for the much talked about 150W fast charging feature.