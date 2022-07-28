Apple's Q3 2022 Winners And Losers

Apple has reported its Q3 2022 results, and while the tech industry — and the global economy in general — may be struggling to turn a profit, that same challenge doesn't appear to have slowed Tim Cook & Co. The Cupertino firm beat market expectations on both profit and revenue, recording $83 billion in revenues for the June quarter.

That's a 2% increase year over year, a number which may not sound quite so impressive compared to some of Apple's recent revenue bumps, but which still leaves it an outlier in the grand scheme of the tech industry as a whole. Rival behemoths like Microsoft, Intel, and Facebook-owner Meta have struggled with drooping sales and pinches in the manufacturing pipeline. Then again, they didn't have the iPhone to count on.

Indeed it's Apple's best-selling smartphone — most recently the iPhone 13 series, launched at the tail-end of 2021 — which has proved to be the salvation this quarter. iPhone net sales were up from $39.6 billion in Q3 2021, to $40.7 billion in the same quarter of this year.