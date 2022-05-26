iPhone 14 Leak Teases Cleverly Hidden Secret

The iPhone 14 series, especially the pricier Pro models, have been frequent visitors of the leak arena for the past few months now. Adding more to it, leaker Jon Prosser just dropped a whole bunch of alleged CAD-based renders of the iPhone 14 Pro models that claim to offer the best look yet at Apple's upcoming iPhones.

Of course, the redesigned front face is what truly grabs the eyeballs. The wide boat-shaped notch, which has been a staple on Apple smartphones since the iPhone X, is finally gone, but not without paving the way for an even more controversial design. Apple is apparently going for an odd "pill + hole" design on the front to get rid of the notch.

Naturally, the entire Face ID and True Depth camera system have been rearranged to create a design that has a pill and circular hole-punch cutout literally floating in a sea of pixels. The smartphone industry has seen both pill-shaped and dot-shaped holes drilled in the screen, but never witnessed both of them together. Apple is audaciously going in that direction, and in doing so, appears to be cheekily underlining its product naming convention with the design makeover.