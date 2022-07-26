How To Disable Desktop Notifications In Opera GX

When you visit a website, Opera GX requests permission to deliver notifications from that site. After you deny or allow notification access, the site is added to a list (split between websites that can and cannot send notifications). The list and how websites request notification access are both customizable (via Opera).

By default, sites can request notification access. You can switch to quieter messaging to disable the request prompts or block all notifications from all websites. To change the desktop notification behavior, follow the steps below:

1. Enter the following URL into the address bar: opera://settings/content/notifications.

2. Alternatively, go to Settings, Advanced, Privacy & Security, Site Settings, and Notifications.

3. Scroll down and click the toggle button next to Don't allow sites to send notifications.

Here, you can also customize the lists of allowed sites and exceptions. You can remove, edit, or add the URLs by clicking the three-dot menu button next to each website. Next, we'll turn off notifications for promotions from Opera. Head over to Settings, Advanced, Privacy & Security, and deactivate the Display Promotional Notifications toggle. You can also disable notifications for all integrated messengers in the Opera sidebar.

1. On the Opera GX sidebar, click the three-dot menu on the bottom.

2. Scroll down to the Settings section.

3. Toggle off Enable Notifications for Messengers.

All desktop notifications from Opera should now be silenced, leaving your gameplay uninterrupted.