Everything We Know About VIPER, NASA's Water-Hunting Lunar Rover

NASA has big plans for the moon. From its Orion capsule, which will carry astronauts to the lunar surface, to plans to build a nuclear power station there, the race to get humans back on the moon and even into a long-term moon base is on. But if people are going to be sent to the moon for more than a few days, they're going to need access to certain resources, and one of the biggest needs is water. Recent research has found that there is water on the moon, and maybe more than we thought previously, especially in the form of ice in craters around the poles. But to take advantage of this resource, first, we need to locate it, and that's what NASA's VIPER mission aims to do.

VIPER, or Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, will be a lunar rover sent to search for ice and other resources that could be useful to future human explorers (via NASA). It will search around the moon's south pole, in particular, hunting through craters for evidence of ice there. Because of this — and because of the dust covering the moon called regolith — the rover's wheels and suspension system have to be specially designed to handle traveling over and through craters.

The regolith provides a particular challenge. Because the moon has no atmosphere, it has no wind. That means dust particles don't get worn down through abrasion the way they do on Earth or on other planets that do have atmospheres. For this reason, the regolith on the moon is sharp like broken glass and gets into hardware and eats away at it (via NASA). VIPER's wheels are designed to be particularly hardy to handle this.