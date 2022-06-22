NASA Reveals Three Design Concepts For Nuclear Power On The Moon

There have been many visions of the future, and many of those visions share common themes. Back around the time man first landed on the moon in 1969, people expected the next century to feature flying cars, pills replacing food, and the colonization of space. While most vehicles are still firmly reliant on roads, and your average person prefers an actual meal to a small tablet, we are making progress on the space colonization front.

Several leading figures, including SpaceX owner Elon Musk, have talked about sending humans to Mars and humanity becoming a multi-planet species. However, the general consensus suggests we can't make it to Mars without first establishing a presence on Earth's largest natural satellite first, and that would require getting humans to the moon for the first time since 1972. Jim Reuter, associate administrator for NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate believes the steps NASA is taking will eventually lead to humans living on other planets. Reuter says that the technology being developed could "drive our exploration of the moon, Mars, and beyond," as well as "help us lay the groundwork for powering our long-term human presence on other worlds."

NASA isn't planning on getting back to the moon alone. It will be working alongside other national space agencies and inviting private companies to get involved in various parts of the project. A recent example of the space agency's collaboration with private entities is in the design of the new lunar lander. Last year, five companies were picked to work on the project, receiving a combined total of $146 million for their contributions. Now NASA has chosen a further five companies to help design a way to power both deep space missions and its proposed moon base.