Nearly 32% Wish This Failed Tech Product Would Make A Comeback

The tech industry can be a brutal place. Inventors pour their hearts and souls into products they believe will change the world — or at least make everyday tasks a bit easier — and investors back those ideas with billions of dollars of capital. Unfortunately, not all inventions make it. Some are unlucky, some are good but not as good as the competition, some simply launch at the wrong time, and some products are just downright bad. Some of the worst products in tech history have still sold a reasonable number of units. People even bought Juicero, a Wi-Fi-enabled machine designed to squeeze packs of already squeezed fruit juice. Nobody wants the $400 DRM-protected juice pack squeezer back, but there are other failed inventions that people are pining for.

According to a recent survey conducted by SlashGear, a noteworthy portion of the public wants a significant piece of wearable tech to make a comeback. The now-defunct device topped the poll ahead of several other long-gone devices, including a unique method of transportation, two phones, and one of the iPod's main rivals. These devices aren't the culmination of a wild Shark Tank pitch, either — they all had some significant backing. Launches from Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, and Google all have failures on the list.

The idea itself wasn't even that bad. In fact, bits of technology it pioneered can be seen springing up on modern AI devices and other wearables. The way things are going, users may even get their wish and have one of these devices, or something similar, in their hands over the next few years.