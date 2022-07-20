Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC Requirements Revealed With DLSS And Ultrawide Support

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered swings by the PC ecosystem this August 12, and for fans eagerly waiting for it, there are a few surprises in tow. For ultrawide screen users, Insomniac has added support for ultrawide monitors that will play well with varied aspect ratio options such as 21:9 and 32:9. The latter is one of the widest views you can enjoy right now, but it is only served by a handful of devices like the abnormally extreme curved Samsung Oddyssey Neo G9 that costs north of $2,000.

In addition to souping things up with ultrawide display support, the team also says that multi-screen setups with up to three monitors will also run just fine. And thanks to ray-tracing support, a new ray-traced mode has arrived that adds an extra layer of sheen to visual elements like shadows and reflections. In effect, this means we can expect a true-to-life visual experience with crystal clear details.

The hit game's PC version, which has been fine-tuned in collaboration with Nixxes Software, also brings support for NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS). To put it simply, the tech relies on an NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU's Tensor core to enhance image quality in real-time and boost frame rates. NVIDIA Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing tech has also been thrown into the mix, letting players make tweaks to further enhance the game's visual experience.