PS5’s Spider-Man Remastered now lets you transfer PS4 saves

As most PlayStation 5 users are likely already aware, the Ultimate Edition of Spider-Man: Miles Morales comes with a new version of Marvel’s Spider-Man remastered for PlayStation 5. Not only does this new version of the game feature some souped-up graphics, but it also ships with a few new suits and even a new character model for Peter Parker.

The addition of Spider-Man Remastered brings the cost of the Miles Morales Ultimate Edition up to the standard cost of a first-party PlayStation 5 game – $69.99 – so it’s easy to see a good number of PlayStation 5 owners splurging for it. Originally, Sony and Insomniac weren’t planning to let existing PS4 owners transfer their save data over to Spider-Man Remastered on PlayStation 5, but after a lot of push back from fans, the companies relented and decided to change course.

Overnight we released an update for Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4 bringing those suits, and the ability to export your save to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. We also updated Remastered to allow import of those exported saves and with many additional fixes (incl. rest mode crash) https://t.co/LVnYVykc0Q — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) November 22, 2020

At the beginning of this month, Insomniac revealed that save data transfers would be going live for Spider-Man Remastered sometime around Thanksgiving. True to its word, Insomniac pushed that patch out the door over the weekend, allowing PS4 owners to export their Spider-Man save data.

Just to be clear. You must use the PS4 game to export your save. Remastered cannot see a save until it is exported by the PS4 game. This is the way. https://t.co/1p1lRuRwIT — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) November 22, 2020

The update also added “many additional fixes” to Spider-Man Remastered, quashing the rest mode crash in the process. In the PlayStation 4 version of Spider-Man, users are getting the three new suits that were added to Spider-Man Remastered: the suit from the first The Amazing Spider-Man film, the Arachnid Rider Suit, and the Armored Advanced Suit.

Elsewhere on Twitter, Insomniac community director James Stevenson says that players need to export their save using the PS4 game, as the PS5 version won’t be able to see the file until it’s been exported that way. So, if you want to move your save over to PS5, it sounds like it’s time to plug in that PlayStation 4 once more.