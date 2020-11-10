Spider-Man on PS4 will let you export saves to PS5 remaster

It’s really no secret and, to some extent, understandable that game developers and publishers want to sell as many copies of a game as they could. That goes double if a company has its hands inside both the game as well as the console the game would run on. This situation is what has pretty much made Spider-Man’s PS4 and PS5 titles a bit of a mess. Sony seems to finally be willing to through gamers a bone by letting them at least transfer their PS4 Spider-Man saved game to the remastered version on the PS5.

Nothing else has actually changed in that regard. The only way for gamers to get the Spider-Man: Remastered version is if they buy the Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition or upgrade from the PS4 Miles Morales title and upgrade to Ultimate Edition. Sony is sticking to that scheme, at least for now, with no direct upgrade path from the Peter Parker version on the PS4 to the PS5 Remaster.

Last September, however, Sony also dropped a bombshell on gamers. It would not support transferring their PS4 game data to the PS5 counterpart. That meant pretty much starting all over again, which might be what Sony wanted gamers to do anyway.

After no small amount of backlash, Sony has relented as is now announcing that save games will be transferable after all. That could mean you won’t be enjoying the graphics upgrade unless you start from the beginning, but you will see Peter Parker suddenly sporting a new face.

We have heard you – in an upcoming update for #SpiderManPS4, we will add the ability to export your save to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. This update will also add the three new suits from Remastered to the PS4 game. We expect to bring you this update around Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/EqoKnto3FV — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) November 9, 2020

This game export feature won’t be coming until a few weeks later, though, which means it will miss the PS5 launch window. To make it worth their wait, Sony will also be giving PS4 players a treat in the form of three new suits previously exclusive to the Remastered version, in case they still haven’t decided to swing over to the new console just yet.