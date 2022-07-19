This Record-Setting Tesla Model S Has Clocked Over 1 Million Miles

An aging Tesla Model S P85 just drove past the 1-million-mile mark, but those hoping to replicate the feat might not like the cost of achieving it. They say nothing beats the original, and Model S owner Hansjörg Gemmingen might have proven just that. That's because Gemmingen's second-hand Model S racked up more than a million miles on the odometer in the five years after he bought it (via Teslarati). Such a feat may have just earned his car a spot in the Guinness World Records.

However, before other Tesla owners even attempt doing something similar, Gemmingen's Model S service record might change their minds. Before reaching the impressive milestone, this record-breaking EV had already gone through a battery replacement once, and its drive unit had been replaced three times, with the car also now containing its eighth electric motor. While that might sound like a financial pain in the neck, Gemmingen might not be stopping there, as he has considered adding even more miles in the next two years to blow past the 2-million-kilometer mark, aka 1.6 million miles. The question is, should he, or anyone with a Model S for that matter, even bother?