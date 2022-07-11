The Nothing Phone (1) Arrives Tomorrow: What You Need To Know

There hasn't been this much hype about a single phone in a long time. Nothing sprang to the public's attention with its unique marketing, drumming up excitement for a phone that'll follow the Nothing Ear(1) earbuds. With a lineage hailing from Oppo and OnePlus, the startup made a lot of noise about challenging the status quo, though a lot of this is considered hype and buzz, especially after a series of official teasers from the company. That said, negative publicity is still publicity, and even the criticism only served to pique curiosity about the Nothing Phone(1). The wait is almost over, and in less than 24 hours we will finally see if this model is something worth craving or if it's really nothing at all.

A considerable amount of Nothing's rhetoric revolves around stripping the smartphone industry down to its essentials. This is supposed to be reflected in the product's design, embracing minimalism and transparency as metaphors for how smartphones should be made and how smartphone companies should conduct their businesses. It also rejects excesses in hardware, preferring to go with "good enough" and then milking as much as it can from those ideas.

It's a message that many from Apple's camp are already familiar with because it's the exact same one the company has been proclaiming since the first iPhone. Of course, Apple already had industry clout when it launched its first smartphone, something Nothing doesn't have despite its pedigree. The challenge now is whether the company will be able to live up to its own hype, especially in an already overcrowded Android smartphone market.