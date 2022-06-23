Nothing Phone (1) Benchmarks May Leave You Disappointed

When Carl Pei broke off from OnePlus, there was a bunch of excitement about what the budding industrial designer would do next. It didn't take long for rumors about a new smart device company to pop up, and it was later confirmed to have an unusual name. Continuing OnePlus' rebellious spirit, Nothing would paint itself as a contrarian, one that thinks outside of the box and breaks from the mold of traditional smartphone and accessories manufacturing. Its first product, the Nothing Ear (1) buds, mostly captured that personality with its partly transparent and minimalist design.

The startup is now embarking on its most ambitious product yet, and it seems the Nothing Phone(1) is already splitting camps, at least based on what we're seeing and hearing so far. Nothing has definitely mastered the art of hype, taking a few pages out of Apple's book. Pei has waxed philosophical about the problems in the smartphone industry — stuff ranging from complexity to obscurity — and how Nothing is working on setting things right again. Promises of minimalism, literal and figurative transparency, and a focus on design have been thrown around, setting the stage for the Nothing Phone (1)'s debut.

So far, however, the rumors and even the official teasers we've received present conflicting impressions. For example, some consumers were disappointed with the early revelation of the Phone(1)'s design, which revealed a phone back that is indeed transparent but still occluded by a white plate. However, the model did receive some applause when Nothing demonstrated how that back lights up for notifications. The Nothing OS custom Android experience has also been divisive, embodying the company's minimalist vision — perhaps a little too much. Now we're also seeing some lukewarm benchmarks.