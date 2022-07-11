NASA's First Full-Color James Webb Space Telescope Image Revealed

The long-awaited day has arrived, with the release of the first science image taken using the James Webb Space Telescope. According to NASA, the image is the deepest and sharpest ever taken of the distant universe in the infrared, and it shows the glittering galaxies of the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723. A galaxy cluster is a huge group of hundreds or thousands of galaxies, and this one was observed in a relatively dim patch of the sky. The image appears bright and full because of Webb's extremely sensitive instruments, which are able to pick up the very faint light given off by these extremely distant objects.

The image covers a tiny area of the sky — just the size that would be covered by a grain of sand held at arm's length by a person standing on Earth — but it shows the richness and depth that is present even in the seeming blackness of space. The image also shows an effect called gravitational lensing, in which the gravity of the galaxy cluster causes light coming from behind it to bend, allowing researchers to see even more distant galaxies that would be otherwise invisible. Known as Webb's First Deep Field, it gives a teaser of what this new telescope is capable of. "It's a new window into the history of our universe," said U.S. President Joe Biden in a briefing. "And today we're going to get a glimpse of the first light to shine through that window. It's astounding to me."