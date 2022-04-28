James Webb Space Telescope Is Fully Focused At Last - Here's What That Means

It's an exciting day for space fans, as NASA confirms that the James Webb Space Telescope is now fully aligned. In a months-long process running since the telescope was launched in December 2021, the telescope's mirrors and instruments have been deployed and minutely adjusted to collect extremely sharp, accurate images. This allows the telescope to view distant objects like galaxies, so far away that looking at them is akin to looking at the universe when it was very young.

When the telescope launched, it had to be folded up to fit inside its rocket. En route to its final orbit around the sun, it gradually unfolded its hardware like its tennis-court-sized sunshield and its primary and secondary mirrors. Once all the hardware was unfolded, first its mirrors and then its instruments had to be aligned because as the telescope was gradually cooling in the coldness of space, its hardware inevitably moved during the unfolding and cooling process. To collect very accurate data, each of the 18 segments of its primary mirror had to be adjusted, then its four instruments tweaked, so everything was correctly in focus.

NASA released a series of images from Webb's four instruments and one guidance sensor showing everything sharp and accurate.

"These remarkable test images from a successfully aligned telescope demonstrate what people across countries and continents can achieve when there is a bold scientific vision to explore the universe," said the Webb optical telescope element manager at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, Lee Feinberg.