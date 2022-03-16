The James Webb Telescope's Mirrors Are Now Aligned - Why That's Important

NASA has announced that it hit a massive milestone in getting the James Webb Space Telescope ready for science operations this summer. The telescope's mirrors are now fully aligned, and the engineering team is confident that the telescope will meet or even exceed its science goals (via NASA). It has been a complicated process to get the mirrors into alignment; the telescope's primary mirror is made up of 18 separate hexagon-shaped segments which fit together to create a 6.5 meter-wide mirror. The use of separate segments meant that the mirror could be folded up, origami style, so that they could fit into the rocket which carried the telescope into space. Once the telescope was deployed, the segments were folded into place to create a mirror larger than would have been possible as a single piece.

A large mirror is important as it allows a telescope to be more sensitive and that sensitivity is vital when you are looking at very distant, very faint objects like the James Webb will be doing. As the world's most powerful space telescope, it will be able to observe some of the most distant galaxies; because light takes time to travel, looking at these very distant galaxies is like looking back in time to when the universe was very young, allowing us to learn about how the universe evolved after the Big Bang. "More than 20 years ago, the Webb team set out to build the most powerful telescope that anyone has ever put in space and came up with an audacious optical design to meet demanding science goals," said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate in Washington. "Today we can say that design is going to deliver."