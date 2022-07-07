James Webb Telescope Test Image Gives A Breathtaking Taste Of What's To Come

The astronomy world is giddily awaiting the release date of the first science images from the James Webb Space Telescope, humanity's most powerful space telescope, scheduled for July 12. Launched in December 2021, the telescope has entered its orbit around the sun, has deployed its hardware including a tennis-court-sized sunshield, and has had its four instruments aligned and calibrated. Now, NASA has shared a teaser about what to expect when the first science images are released with a preview of data from the Fine Guidance Sensor (FGS) instrument.

The FGS instrument is paired with the Near InfraRed Imager and Slitless Spectrograph (NIRISS) instrument to allow the telescope to point in exactly the right direction so the spectrograph can collect its data (via NASA). The FGS sends data to the telescope's attitude control system so it can orient itself correctly, and was also used during instrument commissioning and calibration to make sure the other instruments were accurately aligned (via NASASpaceFlight).

As part of its functions, FGS captures images. These aren't generally intended to be used for science or released to the public as they are intended for use with the process of aligning companion instrument measurements. There is only a limited amount of bandwidth for sending data from Webb to Earth which is usually reserved for the highest quality scientific data, but during Webb's commissioning phase, the team realized that they had a bit of bandwidth to spare. So they decided to collect images from FGS to see what they had (via NASA).