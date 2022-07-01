12 Coolest Science Discoveries Of June 2022

The world around us is constantly changing and even when it stays the same, our understanding of it shifts as we discover new information. Then, just when you've incorporated some new fact into your worldview, something else comes along to challenge it all over again. Keeping on top of the latest universal software updates can be overwhelming, but we're here to help.

Every day scientists are making discoveries, re-analyzing old data, and pushing the boundaries of reality from the smallest organisms to the largest objects in space. Sometimes discoveries come fast and hot, other times they're the result of years or decades of careful research which only recently culminated.

Summarizing all of the latest science from the last month in one list is an impossible task, which says something wonderful about all of the incredible work scientists are doing all over the world, but we can give you a taste.

These stories are only a sample of the buffet of discovery laid out for us in the last month, but each of them changes the world and our place within it in some small (or maybe not so small) way. While we're still digesting what science laid out for us this month, we can't wait to see what it dishes up next. In the meantime, we hope you enjoy the twelve coolest science discoveries of June 2022.