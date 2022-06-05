Here's Why Uranus And Neptune Are Different Colors

Out in the depths of the solar system lie the far-off ice giant planets. Uranus and Neptune are extremely far away at 20 and 30 times farther from the sun than the Earth is, according to NASA, and they are rarely visited by spacecraft so there's a lot we don't know about them. However, one thing we do know is their distinctive colors: Uranus is a light blue-green shade and Neptune is a brighter blue.

In 2022, research using the Gemini North Telescope, the NASA Infrared Telescope Facility, and the Hubble Space Telescope helped to explain why these two similar planets have different colors, as presented in a paper in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, and it has everything to do with their atmospheres. The reason Uranus has a blue glow is because of the methane in its atmosphere, which joins other gases like hydrogen and helium, and it reflects blue light.

Neptune has methane in its atmosphere as well, which is why it also appears blue, but it's a different shade of blue from Uranus. Both planets have a hazy appearance, too, almost as if they are glowing. The researchers found that it is this haze that makes the difference in color between the two planets. If neither planet had this haze, they would appear the same color (via NOIRLab).