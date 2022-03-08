The Reason Uranus Has A Blue Glow

Uranus is one of the lesser-explored planets in our solar system. It is a very long way away, orbiting around 1.8 billion miles from the sun (via NASA), and few spacecraft have ever visited there – the last manmade visitor to the planet was Voyager 2, which flew past the planet on its way out of the solar system all the way back in 1986.

Even so, we can still observe Uranus using instruments like the Hubble Space Telescope, and from these observations, we have learned that the planet is an ice giant made up of mostly icy materials and that it has a gaseous atmosphere. It also has 27 known moons, and rings – although these are almost invisible, except to very large telescopes - and one highly unusual thing about the planet is that it rotates on its side.

Perhaps the most famous thing about Uranus the average person knows is that it is a delicate blue color, which was captured beautifully in a famous image of the planet taken by Voyager 2 when the spacecraft was 5.7 million miles from the planet (via NASA).