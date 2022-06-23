Scientists Found A Secret Set Of Polar Bears - Here's Why That Matters

Climate change caused by the gradual buildup of carbon dioxide in the Earth's lower atmosphere shows no sign of slowing down, especially since many automobile manufacturers are not yet properly equipped to roll out electric vehicles on a large enough scale to decelerate ongoing climate disasters. Though there have been wide efforts across the automotive industry to make electric vehicles tenable for everyone by around 2030. The melting of the Earth's ice caps in Greenland and Antarctica — on the North and South Poles, respectively — is an ongoing disaster tied to climate change, and it has aggressively shifted the way of life for species that normally rely on cold climates for their survival.

The example most often used to depict such changes is the polar bear, which is currently classified as "threatened," by the Endangered Species Act. This means that the polar bear population is rapidly dwindling in the wild, and could be extinct outside of captivity in the not-so-distant future. The gradual destruction of the polar bears' habitat in the wild is likely due to melting ice in the northern hemisphere caused by excess heat trapped in the Earth's atmosphere from the excess amount of carbon dioxide in the air, storing heat from sunlight.