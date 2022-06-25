Jupiter Became Enormous By Swallowing Smaller Planets, Researchers Suggest

People sometimes say that nature can be horrifying, and apparently that can also be applied to celestial bodies too. According to researchers, evidence compiled from data collected from the Juno probe — along with measurements previously observed by Galileo — suggests that Jupiter may have attained its enormous size through unexpected means: eating smaller planets.

You see, Jupiter is a gas giant, but it's not entirely made up of gasses. It does has some planetary mass hiding behind the intense atmosphere the 10,000 mile-wide storm system that has been raging for centuries. Researchers theorize that while Jupter was still growing, it absorbed other planetary materials around it, which allowed it to keep growing in size until it became the largest in the entire solar system.

In short, it's possible that Jupiter is so big because it "ate" smaller planets (referred to as "planetesimals") while its atmospheric envelope was still developing. Sounds a bit like something out of a Junji Ito story.