M2 MacBook Air Release Date May Be Coming Up Fast

For several years, Apple's yearly WWDC conference has been the venue for major product announcements from the company. WWDC 2022 was no exception, and while most of the screen time during the event's main keynote was dedicated to detailing the new features of iOS 16, iPadOS, and WatchOS 9, Apple also spent a lot of time talking about the company's all-new M2 chip. A direct successor to the first-generation Apple M1 chip announced two years ago, the new M2 chip claims performance gains of up to 40% and is based on Apple's second-generation 5nm manufacturing process.

Alongside the M2 chip, Apple also announced the first of the two products that will use this new chip. The first product is a new 13.6-inch MacBook Pro model that went on sale a few days after WWDC. The second product and perhaps the most significant hardware product launch at WWDC was the completely redesigned MacBook Air.

Apple did not share full availability details for the new MacBook Air and only said it intends to ship the product by July 2022. With July almost here and Apple mum on the availability, folks over at MacRumors, citing a retail source, have claimed that the new MacBook Air will be made available to purchase approximately halfway through the month.