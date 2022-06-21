The GMC Hummer EV's Unique Feature That Uses Body Heat Energy

The GMC Hummer EV is an all-electric pickup truck of numerous superlatives. The Hummer EV Edition 1 model was sold out in less than 10 minutes after GM opened the reservation books in 2020, proving consumers' undying love for the Hummer brand despite its prohibitive $110,300 base price. The Hummer EV is a big pickup with an equally massive price tag, but you get a lot of truck in exchange. Measuring 216.8 inches long and with a 135.6-inch wheelbase, the GMC Sierra 1500 (crew cab short box variant) is longer in both length and wheelbase, but the Hummer EV is about 86.7 inches wide minus the side mirrors, giving it more road presence than your standard half-ton pickup.

Befitting a truck with the styling DNA and attributes of a hardcore military vehicle, the Hummer EV is brimming with top-notch features. It has three electric motors that churn out 1,000 horsepower and up to 1,100 lb-ft of torque (or 11,500 lb-ft of max wheel torque, according to GM, taking into account the multiplying effect of the gear ratios). Meanwhile, it has an Ultium battery pack good for 329 miles of driving range. It has a long list of cool features like the Crab Walk function that steers the truck diagonally for easier maneuverability. However, the Hummer EV has a unique feature that captures heat inside and out to increase the truck's efficiency.