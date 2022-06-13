How To Cast The Oculus Quest 2 To A TV
If you're interested in immersive entertainment, education, or home fitness, the Meta Quest 2 is a phenomenal device. However, you might have a few instances where you'd want to show off the live video feed from your VR experience, which is hard considering the Quest 2 doesn't have any HDMI ports. If you're hosting friends and find yourself playing a particularly cool game, you might want to show them what you're doing in VR so they can live through you vicariously.
Luckily, Meta has provided three main ways that you can cast your Quest 2 to a different screen, but there's no way to get around streaming across the network, so you'll want to make sure you have a souped up Wi-Fi connection before attempting this. If you wanted to show off your "Supernatural" workout routine or roleplay live as Leon in "Resident Evil 4 VR," you'd to feed your Quest 2 video output to an external device. There are several ways that you can livestream your Quest 2 feed to another device, and in each case, you can display your output on a TV.
How to Cast the Oculus Quest 2 to a PC
If you use a PC or laptop that's hooked up to a TV through HDMI cable, you can quickly and easily get your stream set up from your Meta Quest 2 by following these simple directions:
- From either Microsoft Edge or Google Chrome, navigate to the URL "www.oculus.com/casting"
- Log into your Meta account if you haven't already done so.
- Open your universal menu from your Quest 2. This is the oval-shaped menu button on your right controller.
- Navigate to the Sharing menu, then Cast.
- Make sure you're casting to a Computer that's on the same Wi-Fi network as your Quest 2.
Voila! You should see an image on your screen from your Quest 2. It may be displaying in a 4:3 aspect ratio, but there is an option to zoom your screen in a little to generate a wider image.
How to Cast the Oculus Quest 2 to a Phone
Assuming that you have successfully paired your Quest 2 to your phone, then casting your Quest 2 output to your phone is a much simpler task than you might expect. It's even simpler than casting to your computer, and it only requires that you have the Oculus app installed on your phone. It's recommended that you updated your phone to the latest firmware before running the Oculus app. That would be iOS 15.5 and Android 13. Here are the instructions that you need to follow:
- Navigate to the Oculus app.
- Look for the icon on the top right corner of the app that looks like a VR headset with a Wi-Fi signal emitting from it.
- Select your Oculus Quest 2 from the drop-down menu, then connect to This Phone.
- Select Start from the menu and your phone will begin displaying the cast.
- Optionally, if you'd like to display the output on your TV, this would a good moment to activate AirPlay or LocalCast.
- Now you need to send the actual signal to your phone. From the Quest 2 headset, follow the instructions on the screen until the cast begins.
How to Cast the Oculus Quest 2 to a Chromecast
Sending the Meta Quest 2 signal to a Chromecast is also very similar to how you sent it over to your phone. The only difference is that you'll be using Chromecast as a casting destination rather than the phone itself, even though you will still need to set up the cast by using the app on your phone. Just follow these simple instructions to make the Quest 2 output appear on your Chromecast attached to your TV:
- Navigate to the Oculus app.
- Look for the icon on the top right corner of the app that looks like a VR headset with a Wi-Fi signal emitting from it.
- Select your Oculus Quest 2 from the drop-down menu, then connect to Chromecast.
- Select Start from the menu and your Chromecast will begin displaying the cast.
- Now you need to send the actual signal to your phone. From the Meta Quest 2 headset, follow the instructions on the screen until the cast begins.