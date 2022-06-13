How To Cast The Oculus Quest 2 To A TV

If you're interested in immersive entertainment, education, or home fitness, the Meta Quest 2 is a phenomenal device. However, you might have a few instances where you'd want to show off the live video feed from your VR experience, which is hard considering the Quest 2 doesn't have any HDMI ports. If you're hosting friends and find yourself playing a particularly cool game, you might want to show them what you're doing in VR so they can live through you vicariously.

Luckily, Meta has provided three main ways that you can cast your Quest 2 to a different screen, but there's no way to get around streaming across the network, so you'll want to make sure you have a souped up Wi-Fi connection before attempting this. If you wanted to show off your "Supernatural" workout routine or roleplay live as Leon in "Resident Evil 4 VR," you'd to feed your Quest 2 video output to an external device. There are several ways that you can livestream your Quest 2 feed to another device, and in each case, you can display your output on a TV.