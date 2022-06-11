The Big Myth About Black Holes You Need To Stop Believing

Black holes have made a number of big headlines over the last few years. In 2019, the aptly named Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) managed to capture one on film for the first time. And in May of 2022, the EHT snapped a pic of Sagittarius A*, the supermassive black hole that calls the Milky Way galaxy it's home.

Thanks to an endless stream of science fiction books and films, most people imagine these holes of black as galactic bullies that roam the universe, gobbling up anything that gets in their way. But black holes are invisible, they slow down time when you get close to one, and do not work like a Heavenly Hoover, sucking up space dust.

The reason for this is pretty simple. Like Earth — and every other mass in the universe — black holes also have a gravitational pull, and planets can orbit around one just like the Earth orbits the sun and the moon orbits the Earth. In fact, Dr. Christina Smith, who has her doctorate in Astrophysics from the University of Manchester, pointed out that if the Sun were to disappear suddenly, and a black hole (with the exact same mass) took its place, the Earth wouldn't get sucked in; it would continue orbiting around it, as if nothing happened.