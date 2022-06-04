The 5 Biggest News Stories Of The Week [5/29-6/3]

The news never sleeps, and that's especially true in the consumer technology and automotive worlds. The news moves so fast that it can be hard to keep up sometimes, so if you've struggled to keep track of the headlines lately, here are five of the coolest news stories from this past week.

A couple of weeks ago, Google revealed the incoming Pixel Tablet. While the chonky design has received its fair share of ridicule, the tablet might support active stylus input, a feature Steve Jobs really disliked. However, it appears that Google doesn't want the tablet to become your laptop replacement. Instead, the company envisions it as the hub for all your smart home devices, with the Pixel Tablet acting as some sort of universal control dashboard.

Facebook was back in the news again with a concerning development (again). The social media giant was asked by a court in Illinois to pay a sum ranging between $200 and $400 to over 1.5 million people for violating their privacy. The company lost a $650 million dollar lawsuit that alleged Facebook breached the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act by collecting user data without their informed consent. Facebook is said to have surreptitiously used that data to improve the platform's facial recognition algorithms.