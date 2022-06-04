The 5 Biggest News Stories Of The Week [5/29-6/3]
The news never sleeps, and that's especially true in the consumer technology and automotive worlds. The news moves so fast that it can be hard to keep up sometimes, so if you've struggled to keep track of the headlines lately, here are five of the coolest news stories from this past week.
A couple of weeks ago, Google revealed the incoming Pixel Tablet. While the chonky design has received its fair share of ridicule, the tablet might support active stylus input, a feature Steve Jobs really disliked. However, it appears that Google doesn't want the tablet to become your laptop replacement. Instead, the company envisions it as the hub for all your smart home devices, with the Pixel Tablet acting as some sort of universal control dashboard.
Facebook was back in the news again with a concerning development (again). The social media giant was asked by a court in Illinois to pay a sum ranging between $200 and $400 to over 1.5 million people for violating their privacy. The company lost a $650 million dollar lawsuit that alleged Facebook breached the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act by collecting user data without their informed consent. Facebook is said to have surreptitiously used that data to improve the platform's facial recognition algorithms.
Cars, cars everywhere
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made headlines this week when she mused about ditching her Tesla EV. Many thought it was because of her recent war of words with Tesla chief Elon Musk, who she claimed had an "ego problem." However, it was later revealed that AOC was considering getting rid of her Tesla in order to buy an EV from a carmaker that supports unionization. Musk, on the other hand, has not been historically fond of unions.
Red Bull roped Sergio Perez into signing a fresh contract that lasts until 2024. But more than just another extension, the contract ensures that Perez and teammate Max Verstappen's partnership will serve as the one-two foil for Mercedes' championship efforts led by Lewis Hamilton. With Perez pledging his services to Red Bull for another couple of years, the chances of AlphaTauri drivers Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda making it to the brand's senior team have also shrunk.
Chevrolet also made a splash with an aggressive, lower-than-expected pricing strategy for its next-gen Bolt EV and EUV. The price of Chevy's entry-level 2023 Bolt EV has been set at $26,595, while the Bolt EUV LT will set buyers back by $28,195. The higher-specced Bolt EV 2LT will start at $29,795, while the Bolt EUV Premier will hit the stores with a $32,695 price tag in tow. Of course, these cars miss out on Chevy's new Ultium technology, but cost-saving is what will ultimately attract buyers to GM dealerships.