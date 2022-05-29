Google Pixel Tablet May Support The Accessory Steve Jobs Ridiculed

Google's announcement of a Pixel-branded tablet earlier this month was met with mixed reactions. On one hand, it's hard not to get excited over the fact that Google, after many years of absence in the tablet market, is finally launching a new slate. On the other hand, the device that Google showed off on stage and in marketing materials looked disappointing in terms of design. Nonetheless, the company hinted that this will be a premium device to go along with the Pixel phones, and it might actually have a trick up its sleeve that will make it a bit more interesting — at least for developers who want a reference tablet to develop their Android apps, especially ones that need to work with a stylus.

Google practically presented the Pixel tablet, which not actually be called the "Pixel Tablet," as more of an extension of your smart home rather than your phone. If that's truly the case, then that explains the rather nondescript design the company revealed at I/O 2022. This tablet looks more like a Nest Hub Max without the dock and it may be designed to primarily act as a smart display that you rarely carry around, so the appearance might not rank high on Google's priorities.

Of course, it's still a tablet regardless of design and the user experience will and should reflect that. In fact, this Pixel tablet might even have a feature that few other Android tablets have, save for a few choice models from Samsung, Lenovo, and Huawei: support for an active stylus, the same kind of plastic stick Steve Jobs hated with a passion and that Apple now ironically embraces wholeheartedly as the Apple Pencil (via CNN).