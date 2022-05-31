The Real Reason AOC Wants To Ditch Her Tesla

In a recent interview with Bloomberg News, AOC said she purchased a Tesla in 2020 to make her travels between her local district — which includes parts of Bronx, Queens, and Riker Islands in the New York City — and Washington DC more efficient. She remarked, "at the time, it was the only EV" that would allow her to commute between New York and Washington in just "one or one-and-a-half charges."

She also said in the interview that she wanted to migrate to an EV made by a domestic company that had a union of workers. Her options include the Chevrolet Bolt, Bolt EUV, Chevy Silverado, or the Ford F-150 Lightning truck.

Tesla does not have an operating union of workers, and Elon Musk bragged with confidence time and again that workers don't want a union either. In March 2022, Musk also openly challenged the United Autoworkers (UAW) to hold a vote about whether they wished to have a trade union at Tesla. Musk also claimed that Tesla workers are among the highest-paid in the auto industry while sharing a video clip of Mary Barra, the current CEO of General Motors, responding to a journalist Andrew Sorkin's question about non-unionized Tesla workers making more money than peers at unionized GM. Barra responded by saying the automakers' conglomerate also gives workers more benefits.