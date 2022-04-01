Amazon Is Being Investigated For Its Labor Practices: Here's What We Know So Far

For the first time in 28 years since being founded, Amazon is witnessing substantial momentum from workers uniting to unionize for better pay and work conditions. The union efforts are led by Chris Smalls, a former employee at Amazon's JKF8 warehouse in New York who alleges he was fired for voicing his subordinates' health concerns during the pandemic. Meanwhile, amidst the growing number of complaints against Amazon and concerns about the workers' health and safety, the House Oversight Committee has initiated an investigation against the company, soliciting information about its labor policies, NBC News reported.

Although the union efforts have led to a significant uproar for Amazon, the investigation is primarily concerned with the death of six workers at the Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, as a result of an EF3 tornado in December 2021. The devastating tornado left Amazon workers at the Edwardsville center wondering about the company's preparedness for such disasters. Others argued that Amazon sidelined the safety of its workers while supervisors even threatened to fire workers if they left work to find shelter during their shifts.